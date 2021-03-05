No charges filed against Von Miller in alleged domestic violence investigation

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Charges will not be filed against Broncos star Von Miller from an alleged domestic violence case in January.

“Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case,” the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District said.

Miller was involved in an investigation of domestic violence allegations by his ex-fiancée in Parker. It’s unclear when the charges stem from or what allegedly happened.

No more information was provided by the DA’s office.