Nineteen new CASA volunteers sworn in as officers of the court at final swearing-in ceremony of 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS – CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is pleased to announce that 19 new volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain during a swearing-in ceremony at the El Paso County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 13.

Sixteen of these members will be Court Appointed Special Advocates in CASA’s Dependency & Neglect program. Three of the new volunteers will be Facilitators in CASA’s Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time program.

For the 16 advocates, the swearing-in ceremony was the final step taken after 30 hours of training which covered topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence as well as the role of the CASA volunteer.

These 16 volunteers will be appointed to open Dependency & Neglect cases by a judge so that they may speak up for abused or neglected children and ensure that each child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings.

Courtesy of CASA.

Congratulations new Court Appointed Special Advocates who are listed as follows: Ronald Arbour, Donald Campbell, Sherry Carr, Juan Flores, Paul Gilbert, Elmer Harris, Susan Holt, Louis “Brian” Maecker, Andrew Mullins, Paul Reilly, Cheryl Reinhardt, George “Rob” Roy, Teresa Russell, Dylan Salinas, Jennifer Schroeder and Katherine Walusiak.

The three new SEPT Facilitators are Yunus Bolat, Russel van Duyne, and Brenda Bishop. These folks were sworn in after completing 15 hours of training. As volunteers, they will allow for children to visit with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for those visits to be supervised.

CASA is actively recruiting new volunteers to fill these roles. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer should attend an upcoming Volunteer Information Session. RSVPs are required.

The next available sessions are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. in person at the CASA office

Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. over Zoom

To RSVP for any of these sessions, please visit www.casappr.org.