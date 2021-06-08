Nikola Jokic wins NBA MVP award, team source says

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player award, FOX31 confirmed through a team source.

Additional sources close to the Athletic and Stadium reported the news, as well.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021

Jokic has consistently put up points for the Nuggets all season. He averaged 31.4 points in the first playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 22 points in the Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday.