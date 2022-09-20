COLORADO SPRINGS — The on-ramp to northbound I-25 at North Academy Boulevard will close overnight on Wednesday for paving operations as part of ramp metering installation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the right lane of westbound Academy will be closed along with a full closure of the on-ramp to I-25. Work hours begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 and last through 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Drivers can access I-25 north by detouring north on Voyager Parkway to Briargate Parkway. Turn left on Briargate Pkwy and stay in the right lane to access the I-25 northbound on-ramp.

The I-25 ramp metering project will widen ramps and install ramp metering along I-25 and the southbound Woodmen Road on-ramp, northbound and southbound Academy on-ramps, and northbound North Gate Road on-ramp.

CDOT said the widening and ramp-metering will make the road safer by improving traffic flow and safety by providing more gaps for merging traffic, provide automated monitoring and will be triggered by I-25 average running speed.

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology will also be installed which includes video cameras, computers, vehicle detection, variable message signs, and alternate routing.

For more information on the ramp metering projects in Colorado Springs, head to the project’s website at codot.gov/projects/i25-ramp-metering-southeast-colorado.