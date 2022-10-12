(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound I-25 over South Academy Boulevard, along with the east and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes, will be closed during overnight hours starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14 for bridge work. The bridge work will also impact a single lane of northbound I-25.

The temporary closures are part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program (MAMSIP). According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor SEMA Construction, the MAMSIP project has reached the stage of bridge work that will require closures so construction crews can install eight new bridge support structures.

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Blvd.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. nightly

Full closure of westbound South Academy Blvd.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. nightly

Full closure on southbound I-25 and single inside lane closure on northbound I-25

Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly

Detours will be in place:

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Blvd.

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Blvd.

Southbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue south.

Courtesy: CDOT

Aside from the full road closures from Oct. 12 – Oct. 14, periodic nighttime lane closures are expected through mid-November as part of the MAMSIP project.