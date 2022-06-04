COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred when a night club security guard allegedly fired his weapon in self defense.

CSPD officers from the Sand Creek Division were called near the intersection of East Platte Ave. and Weld St. to investigate a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

During the investigation, officers learned of a 20-year-old man who was armed with a handgun. Police say the suspect was threatening two security guards who were on duty at a night club.

One security guard was in fear of being shot by the suspect, so he fired at the suspect hitting him in the chest, according to police reports.

The suspect fled the parking lot and was taken to a hospital by a friend.

No arrests have been made at this time.