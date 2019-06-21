Newly released court documents in STEM school shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A high school student charged in a classmate’s death during the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting told police that he planned the shooting for a few weeks and intended to target classmates who made fun of his gender identity.

Click below to view the newly released court documents recently obtained by FOX21 News.

The comments by the 16-year-old suspected shooter are included in police records unsealed Thursday. The juvenile suspect’s attorneys have said he identifies as male and does not use the name listed in court records.

The court records go on to say a female student in a classroom was injured from one of the school’s security guard’s shots as he fired.

The documents also say the guard was able to catch one of the shooting suspects in a hallway.

Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting, leaving eight others wounded.

The 18-year-old second suspect charged in the shooting, also told police that the 16-year-old suspect led the attack, according to the records.

Both teens told police they broke into a gun safe at the 16-year-old suspect’s parents’ home then hid the weapons inside a guitar case and a backpack.