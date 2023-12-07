(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The end of the year is near and now is the perfect time to set new financial goals.

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact at Ent Credit Union, and Emma Protsik, Supervisor of Financial Coaching at Ent spoke with FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke about how to tackle savings in 2024.

They said a financial advisor or coach can help make sure you reach your goals and a financial advisor can help you at any point in your financial journey. “We are not here to judge,” said Protsik.

Below are tips and questions to consider when setting money goals for 2024:

Consider your goals

What are you saving for?

What do you value and does this goal fit into that?

Research and calculate what is needed to meet this goal; a loan, savings, etc.

Prioritize

What is most important to you?

What needs to come first?

Are there any that involve others?

Automate

Set up payroll automatic deposits

Set up auto transfers

Use goal-tracking/budget-tracking tools

Review

Conduct regular check-ins

Find an accountability buddy or coach

Get Support