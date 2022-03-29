WOODLAND PARK, Colo — Woodland park’s new Chief of Police has started his first week on the job.

Chris Deisler comes to woodland park from Winter Springs, Florida, where he served as the chief of police.

He has 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Deisler was the final selection after a national search for a permanent Chief. There were several rounds of interviews, the last of which involved a panel of community members, a panel of department directors, a one-on-one with the City Manager, and a meet-and-greet with some of the City’s police officers.

After Chief Deisler was sworn in on Monday, the City says he got straight to work, met with community members, and got to know his staff.

“I am absolutely thrilled beyond measure to be here,” he said on Monday. “I am looking forward to working alongside each and every one of you.”

Deisler is taking the position following a turbulent time for the department.

Last Summer, A report found that former Police Chief Miles DeYoung created a toxic environment and left the department in a dire state. DeYoung retired from his position in July after the investigation recommended he resign. De Young is now a deputy with the Custer County Sheriff’s office.