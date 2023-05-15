(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new Whataburger location is opening on Tuesday, May 16 – the first to open on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The new Whataburger is located off Garden of the Gods Road, at 4455 Buckingham Drive. This is the fourth location in Colorado Springs, and will bring 80 local jobs to serve the community.

“We are so appreciative of the warm welcome we have received from the Colorado Springs community and encourage locals to visit their newest hometown restaurant for our extensive menu of bold flavors,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado. “Whataburger’s menu offers a variety of options to satisfy every taste bud, but you can’t go wrong with our #1 namesake burger. It’s prepared on a large, five-inch bun with a fresh 100% beef patty topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and mustard. Of course, all menu items can be made to order, just like you like it!”

Three more Whataburger locations are also in the works, coming 2023, the company said:

2550 Montebello Drive West, Colorado Springs

706 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs

17889 Fat Tire Drive, Monument

Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day), with breakfast served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. daily. The new location opens at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.