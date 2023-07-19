(LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo.) — Evidence continues to emerge against a Las Animas County Sheriff’s deputy revealing a pattern of aggressive behavior towards civilians. The most recently surfaced videos captured the deputy fighting a teenager and threatening a man he had in custody with “the chair.”

These revelations come on the heels of a lawsuit filed earlier this year against Lieutenant Henry Trujillo for a separate incident where he tased a man in the face. That lawsuit alleges excessive force and malicious prosecution, among other claims.

The two videos that were released, back to back, in the past two days are only adding fuel to the fire surrounding Trujillo’s conduct.

On June 18 of this year, a video released on Tuesday shows Trujillo involved in a road rage altercation with 16-year-old David Romero Jr. in Trinidad, CO. The video shows Trujillo screeching to a stop behind the minor after he had allegedly been tailgating him, before launching into a barrage of expletives and threats.

He aggressively confronted the minor, ultimately escalating the situation into a physical fight.

“You want to drive like a f****ing jack*** you stupid mother******?” said Trujillo when he got out of the car.

David Romero Jr.’s father, expressed his concern over the incident, noting that his son, felt threatened and had to defend himself against Trujillo’s aggression.

According to the police report, Trujillo was off-duty at the time and was charged with “Fighting in Public” following this incident.

“It was pretty upsetting to know that someone who is to protect and serve and uphold the laws, is out here, like a vigilante breaking the law, thinking he’s above the law… Behavior like this just doesn’t happen once out of nowhere,” said Romero Jr.’s father, David Romero.

The road rage altercation resulted in the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office (LACSO) putting Trujillo on administrative leave without pay. But, he had already been suspended with pay, after he was caught on camera tasing Kenneth Espinoza in the face back in November.

Another video released, on Wednesday, shows Trujillo berating and threatening Espinoza while he was in custody the day of the tasing incident.

“I’m gonna tell you right now. If you continue to act like a jack***, sit down, you’re going in the chair,” said Trujillo.

Despite Espinoza displaying no violence or resistance, Trujillo continually threatened him with “The Chair”, a Pro-Straint Chair, reserved for prisoners who pose a substantial risk, according to LACSO’S restraint policy.

“Both of these incidents are relevant to his character and his reasonableness as a peace officer and the reasonableness of his actions as a peace officer,” said Espinoza’s attorney, Kevin Mehr.

These recent incidents are not isolated events for Lt. Henry Trujillo. According to the lawsuit, his history includes multiple criminal charges for Felony Menacing with a Weapon, Fighting in Public, and Harassment.

Additionally, he has faced at least five different restraining orders, two of which allege domestic abuse. Despite this track record, the sheriff’s office has not taken significant action against Trujillo, even promoting him within the department.

As calls for justice and accountability intensify, the focus remains on how the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office and relevant authorities will respond to these troubling incidents and protect the community from such misconduct in the future.