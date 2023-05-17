(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new restaurant featuring Seattle-style Teriyaki is opening in Colorado Springs at the corner of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road on Friday, May 19.

Teriyaki Madness will offer teriyaki bowls filled with ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon, or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown, or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

Teriyaki Madness said the menu is fully customizable, creating a meal as healthy as desired.

Courtesy: Teriyaki Madness

Courtesy: Teriyaki Madness

The local owners Randy and Charity Stauffacher are inviting the public to join them for a grand opening on Friday along with chances to win free Teriyaki Madness for up to a year. There will also be specials through its app until Saturday, May 20 and those who order through the app through May 26 will be entered to win free bowls for a month.

“We’re excited to get to know other owners and other small businesses through our catering programs and just be more connected,” said Charity.

Teriyaki Madness is located at 7895 Silicon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80922.