New survey says pets help reduce stress and loneliness in older adults

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new survey from Home Instead Senior Care found that pets can help reduce isolation and loneliness among adults ages 65 and older.

In that survey, 43-percent of seniors said they experience loneliness regularly.

“We have found that reducing the anxiety and depression, and even blood pressure, it gets them mobile, it gets them active, which ultimately enhances their lives,” said Jerri Schomaker, owner of Home Instead Senior Care.

Home Instead Senior Care says seniors with pets may see reduced levels of blood pressure, anxiety, and stress. They add pets give seniors something to look forward to, which increases their endorphin levels.

“If they cannot own their own pets, they can still reap the benefits. They can go to a local shelter and volunteer, visit a pet store, go to the dog park, or even have friends, family, and neighbors and interact with their pets,” Schomaker said.