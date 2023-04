(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A sandwich shop is opening its second location on the eastern side of Colorado Springs on North Powers Boulevard according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD).

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department

PPRBD said Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is nearly complete and will be located at N. Powers Blvd. and Barnes Rd near Hobby Lobby and Old Navy.

According to PPRBD, this will be the second Capriotti’s in Colorado Springs. The first location is at South Nevada Avenue and East Cheyenne Road.