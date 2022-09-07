COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in.

Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it will serve the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) through a 7-year contract.

Hudson said it aims to help travelers fall even more in love with ‘Colorado’s small airport’ by introducing three stores to its new market – two travel convenience and one specialty retail.

“This new partnership is not only an exciting way to build the retail landscape at the Colorado Springs Airport, but is a collaboration that will benefit the community,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. “Our airport has grown tremendously in the past year, and we’re continuing to grow along with our community. We are eagerly anticipating Hudson creating a positive travel experience for our passengers.”

The three stores – one pre-security and two post-security – will offer travelers convenience and specialty retail, anchored by an iconic Traveler’s Best Friend service that Hudson is most known for. Spanning more than 4,700 square feet of concessions space, the newest additions to COS’ retail portfolio include:

Hudson – Colorful Colorado: Drawing inspiration from the iconic “Welcome To Colorful Colorado” road signs found along Colorado’s state lines, Hudson – Colorful Colorado is a locally-themed travel convenience concept celebrating the magnificent scenery of the mountains, rivers, and plains of the Centennial State. Equipped with self-checkout and mobile POS, the store offers a wide assortment of books, electronics, food and beverage products, and local gifts and souvenirs, along with branded shop-in-shops from Herschel Supply Co. and Sunglass Hut.

Hudson Nonstop: Hudson Nonstop will allow travelers to skip the checkout lines with a travel convenience concept that provides a fast and frictionless way for travelers to pick up their must-have essentials, food and beverage products, and local favorites, and then exit, all without stopping to pay.

The Atrium At Colorado Springs: Featuring a collection of local, regional, national, and global brands, The Atrium At Colorado Springs is a one-stop specialty retail experience. With branded shop-in-shops inside, The Atrium has an assortment of products which includes accessories from Happy Socks; eyewear from Sunglass Hut; electronics from Brookstone and other leading brands; luggage from Herschel Supply Co.; official merchandise from the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics Museum and the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA); and toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop® and LEGO®.

Hudson will begin operating at COS on Sept. 1, 2022, with construction for the three new stores starting in 2023.