New restaurant looking to hire 200 plus employees

COLORADO SPRINGS — A casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, is expanding its footprint to southern Colorado. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar’s new location will be in the Chapel Hills retail center at 7605 Academy Boulevard North.

The founder Chris Simms spent time with his family growing up in Colorado and is inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains.

Lazy Dog is looking to hire more than 200 positive teammates whose focus is on warm hospitality. With opportunities for first time employees to career level management and culinary positions, Lazy Dog offers quality training and development paths that keep teammates motivated and start the guest experience from within. In 2018, Lazy Dog was named a “Great Place to Work” and that honor continued in 2019.

The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area, in California in 2003. Now there are 30 locations throughout California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way.

For more information about the job opportunity visit https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com/jobs .