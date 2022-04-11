COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has added two additional red light cameras as part of the “Red Light Safety Camera Program.”

The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running.

The new red light cameras are:

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (westbound through lanes)

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard (eastbound through lanes)

The new intersections will go live on April 18, 2022, and begin with a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine is implemented.

Current intersections with red light cameras:

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Both new intersections are currently in a calibration phase. During the calibration phase, the cameras will flash or “go off” as drivers pass through the intersection. This DOES NOT mean any citations are being recorded during this time. This calibration phase is just in place to ensure the cameras are working properly.