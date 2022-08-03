COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has an additional red light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union as part of the “Red Light Safety Camera Program.”

The goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running.

It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs.

A 30-day warning period will begin on Aug. 5 and end on Sept. 4. Motorists captured by the camera running a red light at the new intersection will be given a written warning by mail during the warning period.

On Sept. 5, the camera will officially go live and drivers who enter the intersections after the light has turned red will receive a $75 citation (no points will be assessed).

Current intersections with red light cameras

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

Maizeland and North Academy

Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd

Colorado Ave and 31 st Street

Street Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd

Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy

About the Red Light Camera Safety Program

The automated red light safety camera enforcement program works to change driver behavior through increased enforcement of red-light laws and increased public awareness of red light running.

Data shows that red light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact.

Cameras operate 24 hours a day and capture images of vehicles when they run a red light at an intersection. Violations are issued after police personnel confirms a violation has occurred.