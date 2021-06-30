New Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center opens to the public

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — After years of planning, construction, and dedication, the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is open.

“We now have a Pikes Peak summit house that we can all be very proud of,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “One that I’m confident William Palmer, Spencer Penrose, and generations of Pike Peak advocates that have gone before us would also be proud.”

At 14,115 feet, the summit complex looms over the very top of Pikes Peak.

“This challenging project will ensure that future generations will have the opportunity to experience the beauty and the magnitude of this special place,” said Karen Palus, Director of Parks Recreation and Cultural Services.

It’s an achievement that didn’t come without challenges.

“This locally-based general contractor took on the enormous challenge of building at 14,115 feet,” Suthers said. “With cold temperatures, snow, permafrost and lightning challenges that don’t exist at lower altitudes.”

But due to workers’ dedication, visitors can learn about the Pikes Peak region through interactive displays.

From its founding to today, people are transported through time and get an inside look at the world’s tallest visitor center.

A state-of-the-art cafeteria, gift shop, and multiple overlook areas ensure visitors can’t escape the majesty that America’s Mountain offers.

According to Gov. Jared Polis, the project marks an accomplishment not only for the Pikes Peak region, but people all across America.

“This is a national treasure,” Polis said. “It’s about our pride. It’s about the symbol of what Pikes Peak means not only in Colorado but a symbol of Colorado. It’s a symbol of the American west.”

The summit visitor center is open every day from 7:30 in the morning till 8 at night. Ticket information can be found here.