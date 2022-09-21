PUEBLO, Colo. — A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park took place Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The park boasted eight new pickleball courts and the potential of four additional courts in the future, according to Pueblo Parks & Recreation (PPR). More future improvements to the site may include shade shelters, lights for evening play and benches.





“We have been working on this project for over five years and it’s wonderful to see this stage complete,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier.

Pickleball is among one of the fastest growing sports in the country, said PPR. The demand for pickleball in Pueblo has been growing as well. Many residents used the tennis courts at Pueblo City Park to play pickleball even before construction for the new courts began, stated PPR. The new pickleball courts are now located at the north end of the park where former tennis courts existed.