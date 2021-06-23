New pavement and biking enhancements coming to Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers will soon see construction crews along Powers Boulevard/Colorado Highway 21 between Mile Points 149 and 151 at Research Parkway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor partner Kraemer North America will begin work on Thursday, June 24, to improve safety and accessibility at that intersection.

Crews will replace the current at-grade intersection with a Diverging Diamond Interchange and construct an overpass for Powers Boulevard/Colorado Highway 21.

Officials hope renovations will help traffic flow through the intersection over Research Parkway.

In addition to building the new Diverging Diamond Interchange structure, the project will include new pavement to three miles of CO 21 and add pedestrian/bicycle enhancements to improve access to schools in the area.

The project, which has a $42 million budget, is in response to the growth in the northeastern area of Colorado Springs along the Powers Boulevard corridor.

It is set to be completed in November 2022.