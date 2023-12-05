(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) have announced the addition of Urban Trail Rangers to the department to patrol the urban trails in the City.

The new rangers will be dedicated to patrolling the trails to help maintain a safe and welcoming environment. They will also work with community partners and other City departments to tackle safety issues said the City of Colorado Springs.

“We are excited to welcome these new rangers to our team,” said Britt Haley, Director of PRCS. “Their expertise and dedication will help us ensure that our trails remain safe and enjoyable for everyone who uses them. We are committed to providing our community with access to quality recreational opportunities, and this program is an important part of that effort.”

The City said the program was funded by the City Council in 2023 with $446,000 from the city’s general fund to cover four staff and two new vehicles.