New Panda Express location to open at Falcon Market Place

(FALCON, Colo.) — Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 8.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Hannah Henry

The first lucky 88 guests will receive a special gift! The new Panda Express located at 7555 Falcon Market Place will offer all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp and guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Falcon community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Ling Huang, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

The family-owned and operated company offers one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits, according to a press release. Wages start at $16 per hour for all front-of-house hires, as well as $18 per hour for all new back-of-house hires. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit here.

The philanthropic arm of Panda Express, Panda Cares Foundation, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda will donate 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here.

Local store hours are Sunday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (the drive-thru is open until 9:30 p.m.)