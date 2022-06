MANITOU SPRINGS — Mountain Metro bus shelters in Manitou Springs are bringing awareness to wildlife and conservation efforts through art.

Courtesy of Mountain Metro Transit

Murals, installed this week, were created by local artist, Brenda Biondo, and can be seen along Old Mans Trail.

The community can get poster versions of these pieces. Money raised will go to wildlife and conservation nonprofits.

The artwork was paid for by the Manitou Arts, Culture and Heritage Initiative (MACH).