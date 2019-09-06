New mural for Colorado Springs near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — The recognizable mural from I-25 is about to be completed, FOX21’s Krista Witiak got with the zoo’s Rachel Wright and the artist Kim Polomka to talk about the massive painting.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Colorado Springs Airport teamed up to give something back to the community they could really enjoy.

Some fun play since the new exhibit, Waters Edge Africa, is coming early fall and the animals will be arriving by plane and the airport brings many people to the Springs.

Driving along Interstate 25 the mural is easiest to see between Cimarron and Bijou, featuring a couple of hippos, some penguins and a plane flying in the middle.

Look out for the big blue painting to ease the traffic blues the next time you’re stuck in traffic.