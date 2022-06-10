COLORADO SPRINGS — Construction on a new mountain bike pump track in Cresta Open Space is expected to begin this summer.

The Pump Track and Skills Trail will be a park amenity to help bikers develop handling skills, balance and endurance. The park will be designed to accommodate both beginner and intermediate mountain bikers.

Option lines with varying degrees of difficulty will be part of the park to help new riders progress their skills while seasoned riders can add technical moves into their trail ride.

The Trail will be a natural gravel surface trail open only to bicycles.