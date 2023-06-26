(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new Denver-based Pan-Mexican restaurant and bar is opening its first Colorado Springs location in The Promenade Shops at Briargate and is hosting a hiring fair from Monday, June 26 to Thursday, June 29.

My Friend Félix offers interpretations of Pan-Mexican foods that are inspired by all seven regions of Mexico. The restaurant said its food philosophy is to nourish bodies and souls with locally sourced, fresh, high quality, and natural whenever possible.

Courtesy: My Neighbor Felix

The location plans to open mid-summer at 1645 Briargate Parkway, Suite 203. The restaurant is looking to hire between 75-100 full-time and part-time staff. The fair will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We look forward to opening our Colorado Springs location and welcoming our neighbors into our space to experience what The Legend of Félix is all about,” said Michelle Willison, Lotus Concepts’ hiring director. “We encourage anyone interested in working with us to submit an application and join us for our in-person hiring event where we will be conducting interviews on the spot,” added Willison.