COLORADO — A new tool is making it easy to get real-time information about active wildfires and help streamline data for communities.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association recently releasing a new interactive Fire Map that is the first of it’s kind.

The WFCA Fire Map pulls data from 911 Dispatch along with the US Forest Service to track the location of wildﬁres as they start and while they’re burning.

The WFCA Fire Map is the only one to pull such data from 911 Dispatch in relevant areas, making it easier for communities to stay updated on the location and movement of fires.

For each active fire, you can see the layout of the fire, size and containment, along with growth in the last 24 hours. The data also shows how many responders are working the fire and how long the fire has been active.

The Fire Map was created to be used on cellphones and with limited service so people can get this information wherever they are.