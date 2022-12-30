(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the new year comes new rules and laws that will take effect. From the state level to the city level, there is almost always a change that comes with the new year.

FOX21 News has a list of some of the changes to be aware of starting Jan. 1, 2023:

Wheelchair manufacturers must provide the resources for owners or independent repair providers to repair powered wheelchairs. Manufacturers are not required to give up trade secrets in order to implement these requirements. A manufacturer will not be held liable for “faulty or otherwise improper repairs” from the owner or an independent repair provider.

The act prohibits requiring prior authorization for outpatient psychotherapy services, retroactively recovering provider payments if a recipient was initially determined to be eligible for medical benefits or the prepaid inpatient health plan makes an error processing the claim but the claim is otherwise accurately submitted by the provider, and retroactively recovering provider payments after 12 months from the date a claim was paid, except in certain circumstances.

ABLE savings accounts under section 529A of the internal revenue code are modeled after section 529 college savings accounts, but, unlike those accounts, ABLE savings accounts may be used to save for many expenses related to an individual’s disability who was declared disabled before the age of 26 without disqualifying the individual for certain federal benefits. The 2 major changes to the administration and operation of these accounts are that a person other than the disabled individual to open an ABLE savings account and have signature authority and prohibits the state from filing claims against the account in the event of the owner’s death for outstanding payments “due for qualified disability expenses.”

This requires online marketplaces to require each “high-volume third-party” seller using the marketplace to disclose the seller’s bank account number, contact information, and business tax ID number or individual taxpayer ID number. The marketplace is required to suspend the seller’s sales activity if this information isn’t disclosed. The marketplace must also require a seller with an “aggregate total of $20,000 or more in annual gross revenues” to disclose to consumers the ID of the seller which will include full name, physical address of the seller, whether the seller used a different seller that supplied the product to the consumer, and if requested, information related to “any seller that supplied the consumer product to the purchaser when the seller is different than the high-volume third-party seller listed on the product listing prior to purchase.”

Numerous changes to this will take place so make sure to check the link. Within 90 days of moving to Colorado, a person is required to register their vehicle here (non-resident, military not included.) As part of that process, proof of previous registration which includes dates or bills of sale, proof of when the person became a Colorado resident, and paying the taxes and fees. Failing to register on time or when appropriate after getting a temporary tag will result in late fees. Prorated registration taxes and fees will be imposed to “capture missed revenue if a person fails to register a vehicle when required by law.” Age-based registration fees are being lowered. The implementation of this required the appropriation of $248,249 to the Colorado Department of Revenue DRIVES vehicle services account.

This act clarifies the definitions between motorcycles and autocycles for the purpose of clarifying certain rules and requirements. Autocycle drivers will not need to have a motorcycle endorsement. Drivers of autocycles that have a maximum speed of no more than 25 miles per hour, have a windshield, and have seatbelts will not have to wear eye protection, pay the extra $4 fee for operator safety training, and will not require drivers under 18 to wear a helmet. Autocycles will no longer be authorized to drive two abreast in one lane.

For more information on what new changes are taking place in 2023, Coloradans can go to the Colorado General Assembly’s website and search the 2022 legislative session.