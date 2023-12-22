(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Many people in Colorado are getting ready to set resolutions for the New Year. But, they also might have to follow some new rules.

There are currently 17 new laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

New Laws

HB22-1345: This law is set to eliminate Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), or forever chemicals, in certain consumer products. This law will also require companies to disclose on cookware product labels if it contains PFAS.

HB23-1011: Colorado is leading the way in a new protection for farmers to fix tractors in the new year. This will help keep things running smoothly without long delays to get things fixed.

HB23-1068: A highly anticipated one among Colorado dog owners is the cap on pet rent security deposits at $300, and monthly rent at $35, or 1.5% of monthly rent.

HB23-1077: This law would ban medical professionals from performing intimate examinations on patients who are sedated or unconscious, unless informed consent is given beforehand or the examination is required to save the patient’s life or well-being.

SB23-039: New next year, a law will go into effect to reduce family separation caused by a parent who is incarcerated. This would require the Department of Corrections to make sure parents in a prison or jail can continue to maintain a relationship with their children through a family services coordinator.

SB23-105: This law is an add-on to the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act passed in 2021. It will require employers to provide information on new job opportunities to all existing employees before making a hiring decision. It will also require employers give information on a new hire or internal promotion to the people they will work with, as well as information on how existing employees can demonstrate interest in similar jobs in the future. The law also requires that a process for people to submit wage complaints be created by July 1, 2024.

Also new next year, Coloradans purchasing an EV with an MSRP up to $35,000 will be eligible for an additional $2,500 tax credit. To further cut down on air pollution and noise reduction, Coloradans can buy electric yard equipment and snowblowers for a 30 percent discount.

“We know that gas powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other lawn equipment produce a shocking amount of pollution and noise,” said Kirsten Schatz, an advocate for Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG). “Coloradans across the state are going to be able to enjoy a 30% discount on cleaner, quieter, electric lawn equipment and snow blowers at participating retailers.”

One of these new laws going into effect was not passed this year.

It is considered the next phase of a law passed in 2021 which eliminated single-use plastic bags in grocery stores. This will also eliminate the use of Styrofoam in food containers, and will go into effect in January.

“CoPIRG estimates that Coloradans went through 4.6 million bags and 1.2 million polystyrene cups every day before the pandemic,” said Schatz. “So, this will help a lot to cut down on that waste.”

Several other laws will also go into effect in January. The full list can be accessed from the Colorado General Assembly website.

The minimum wage statewide will also increase on Jan. 1, from $13.65 to $14.42 an hour.