New law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle

(COLORADO) — A new bill that requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle was signed into law on Friday, March 17.

HB23-1123 requires drivers to take actions to mitigate risks their vehicles pose to stationary vehicles on the road.

Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

According to the bill, a driver must move at least one lane over from a stationary vehicle when:

2 lanes move in the same direction

The driver is able to move to the lane apart

One of the following vehicles is stationary on the road: An authorized emergency vehicle A stationary towing carrier vehicle A stationary public utility service vehicle A vehicle to which chains are being applied



If a person cannot move to be one lane apart from the stationary vehicle, the person must slow down and drive at a safe speed, per HB23-1123.

These requirements apply to stationary vehicles that display flashing hazard lights or warning lights.