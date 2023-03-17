New law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle

(COLORADO) — A new bill that requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle was signed into law on Friday, March 17.
HB23-1123 requires drivers to take actions to mitigate risks their vehicles pose to stationary vehicles on the road.
According to the bill, a driver must move at least one lane over from a stationary vehicle when:
- 2 lanes move in the same direction
- The driver is able to move to the lane apart
- One of the following vehicles is stationary on the road:
- An authorized emergency vehicle
- A stationary towing carrier vehicle
- A stationary public utility service vehicle
- A vehicle to which chains are being applied
If a person cannot move to be one lane apart from the stationary vehicle, the person must slow down and drive at a safe speed, per HB23-1123.
These requirements apply to stationary vehicles that display flashing hazard lights or warning lights.