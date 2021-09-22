New lane closure schedule for I-25 South Gap project

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES, Colo. – Motorists driving through the I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock can expect new lane closure hours as well as extended weekend lane closures.

Crews will be paying, striping and moving barriers prior to cold weather’s arrival. All paving and striping operations are dependent on warmer temperatures, so work is being accelerated in advance of paving season coming to a close.

LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE AS OF WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22:

Before winter, crews will close lanes one hour earlier during the weekdays to tackle paving with warmer temperatures, occurring at the beginning of the night shift.

New lane closure hours are:

Mondays – Thursdays: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound)

Fridays – Sundays: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound)

EXTENDED NORTHBOUND LANE CLOSURE:

There will be a 13-hour single lane closure of northbound I-25 near Sky View Lane (Tomah Road) on Friday, Sept. 24, as crews complete full-depth permanent paving.

· From 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25

EXTENDED SOUTHBOUND LANE CLOSURE:

There will be a 13-hour single lane closure of southbound I-25 near Sky View Lane (Tomah Road) on Friday, Oct. 8, as crews complete full-depth permanent paving.

· From 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

There are no alternate routes, so drivers must stay on I-25 and plan for delays that will last up to 30 minutes.



All construction impacts are weather-dependent and subject to change.



Stay informed and sign up for text alerts and project emails, or check our website and project Facebook page.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

● Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

● Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

● See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

● Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

● Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

● Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

● Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

● Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so

● Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

● Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

● Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

● Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

● Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

● Be patient!