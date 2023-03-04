(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s out with the old and in with the new Irish pub that will replace Lucky Dumpling, according to its owner Chef Brother Luck.

Chef Luck decided to retire Lucky Dumpling for a new concept that will be called Folklore, which is tentatively expected to open the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

Over the past four years, Lucky Dumpling expanded three times. Originally designed for 30 seats, the restaurant can now seat about 120 people. To optimize this space, Chef Luck began to brainstorm what he thought would best fit the community.

“We talked about what this community has gone through as far as transition and all the additional apartments that are now here,” stated Chef Luck. “We wanted to do more of a social concept… it’s a little bit more fun, which makes sense for the neighborhood.”

With room for more Irish-based restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs, Brother Luck saw the opportunity to make his new restaurant, Folklore, a success.

“We’ve all been to an Irish pub… there is music, beer, shots and bar foods and you always make friends as a nice touch,” said Chef Luck.

A creative blend of some traditional and some eclectic dishes has already been planned for the menu, including fish and chips and cottage pies in addition to a few unique bar snacks.

Partnering in the new project is Sean Fitzgerald, owner of Wobbly Olive and Allusion Speakeasy, who is expected to bring the charm of Folklore through its cocktails. The family-friendly pub during the day will turn into an exclusive high-end cocktail parlor for the evenings.

“We’re going to take you on forgotten cocktails and Irish folklore and tell you stories throughout those drinks,” stated Chef Luck.

Chef Luck also announced the opening of a micro restaurant above Lucky Dumpling that will be in his own private studio. The restaurant will offer a five-course tasting modeled after the changing seasons throughout the year and will be reservation only.

“Our goal is to tell the stories of the season… There’s a beginning, middle and end in every season and you see this a lot in Asian culture, especially Japanese food where it’s telling you the story of the year,” says Chef Luck.

The ‘exclusive speakeasy,’ will offer 12 different menus throughout the year to represent the progression of the four seasons. The space will be the first time opening to the public.