FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), and Fort Carson’s Evans Army Community Hospital officially opened a new Intrepid Spirit Center that will diagnose and treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress (PTS) in regional active-duty service members Wednesday.

Fort Carson’s new Intrepid Spirit Center is equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities. The center spans 25,000 square feet. Funding for the $13 million project was raised privately through IFHF.

The facility is the ninth center located at military bases around the country built by IFHF, a nonprofit organization and national leader in serving United States military personnel experiencing the invisible wounds of war: traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress (PTS).

“Our military heroes, who fight to protect our freedoms, deserve the best care available,” said General Dick Cody, USA (Ret.), Director, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. “Being close to their families and having their support is essential in the recovery process.”

More than 90% of service members treated at the Intrepid Spirit Centers are able to continue on active duty and enjoy a full life, said Fort Carson. Nine Intrepid Spirit Centers have been built and are open at military bases around the country.

All Intrepid Spirit Centers are being funded and built by IFHF through a $100 million fundraising campaign. Though the centers are being built exclusively through private donations, each center is gifted to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for operation and management upon completion. All of the centers are located at military bases around the country.

“This amazing new facility complete with first-class providers, researchers, and therapists, will provide the necessary comprehensive neurological, psychological, physical, and lifestyle programs to our service members with TBI and associated health conditions, so these service members can live a happy, normal and highly productive life,” shared Colonel Edward Mandril, Evans Army Community Hospital commander.

The design and mission of the Intrepid Spirit Centers are based on the original National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) which opened in 2010 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Operated by the DoD, NICoE is the most advanced facility of its kind in the country, according to Fort Carson. The facility aids the Armed Forces’ efforts in researching, diagnosing, and treating TBI, PTS and related injuries received by military personnel.

In response to this critical need, IFHF is building a series of ten specially designed treatment facilities, or Intrepid Spirit Centers, at military bases across the country. Within these centers, service members receive the most advanced and proven care to address the complex symptoms of TBI and PTS.

“With the opening of this new facility, we are one step closer to completing our mission of building 10 Intrepid Spirit Centers around the United States,” said Cody.

Each new Intrepid Spirit Center will provide care to thousands of service members suffering the devastating effects of TBI and PTS. Each center costs approximately $13 million to build and equip.

Other Intrepid Spirit Centers currently operate at Fort Belvoir, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Campbell, KY; Fort Hood, TX; Fort Bragg, NC; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA; Camp Pendleton, CA; and Eglin Air Force Base, FL.