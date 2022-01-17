New independent living community opens just off Woodmen Road

COLORADO SPRINGS – Melody Living has expanded their senior living campus with a new, active, adult Independent Living community across from the existing Assisted Living and Memory Care community.

The community features 111 apartments with a variety of one- and two-bedroom styles with low-maintenance living amenities and services. There are now community life rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a salon and spa, restaurant-style fine dining, an outdoor fire pit, putting green, hot tub, walking paths and a bistro with mountain views. Throughout the community, there is also locally curated, featured art.

Laura Hester, vice president of Senior Housing for Cedarwood Development, said, “In addition to providing a comfortable and high-quality living experience, we believe that our motto, a Life in Harmony, means going above and beyond what is expected. Therefore, offerings like our concierge services, weekly housekeeping, an on-site library, outdoor living amenities, and interior luxury finishes, are just a few of the elements that cater to a wide variety of lifestyles and comfort levels.”

Having officially broke ground in 2019, the community is now open and scheduling private in-person apartment tours.

“For active seniors looking to start the new year with low maintenance living and enjoy the Colorado lifestyle, schedule a tour, try our food, and enjoy the picturesque mountain and city views that come with living at Melody Living,” said Anne Shirer, Melody Living’s Independent Living leasing agent.



For more information, click here or call 719-820-3072.