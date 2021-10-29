New I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange now open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The new Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.

Exit 155, temporarily named Voyager Parkway, provides direct I-25 access to the surrounding area including shopping and entertainment venues at Polaris Pointe.

Two new signalized intersections on Voyager Parkway serve as the entrance and exit for the new I-25 interchange. The completed project is the first part of a two-part plan to eventually connect I-25 directly to Powers Boulevard at Colorado Highway 83 (Interquest Parkway).

Earlier this month, the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District (Polaris Pointe) held a ceremonial ribbon cutting event to celebrate the completion of the I-25 and Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21) interchange. In less than two years, the contractor team led by Wildcat Construction built one of the largest interchanges in the Pikes Peak region.

Project benefits include:

Providing direct access to surrounding neighborhoods and nearby businesses in Polaris Pointe

Reducing travel time and traffic congestion on North Gate Boulevard

Improving connections to major employers

Enhancing visibility of shopping options and amenities available nearby to interstate travelers

Polaris Pointe/Copper Ridge was approved as a Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority (CSURA) redevelopment project in 2010. The CSURA provides developers a mechanism to collect incremental property taxes and sales tax revenue generated on the property to finance a project. The interchange project was financed with bonds that will be repaid with incremental property taxes and sales tax revenue collected from Polaris Pointe retail.

When the project began in late 2019, there were 65 storefronts in Polaris Pointe. Today, there are over 80 including Bass Pro, Ace Hardware, Sprouts Farmers Market, Magnum Shooting Center, Overdrive Raceway Go Karts, Boot Barn Hall, Top Golf, and Air City 360. Dart Wars Indoor Nerf Battle Arena and iFly Indoor Skydiving will join Polaris Pointe in 2022.

Project Background:

The I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange is a $65 million, privately financed highway improvement project. The Copper Ridge Metropolitan District (CRMD) is the project owner, managing both the design and construction contracts.

The project includes the following improvements:

New full-access interchange south of the existing I-25 and North Gate Boulevard interchange

Four-lane divided highway (two lanes in each direction) between I-25 and Voyager Parkway

Six major bridges

Extensive water quality & storm drainage system

Intersection improvements at Voyager Parkway

Ramp modifications at North Gate Boulevard

The project was designed by Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig and built by Wildcat Construction. Several entities, namely the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, and the United States Air Force Academy, helped advance the project. The completed improvements will become part of the interstate and state highway systems.