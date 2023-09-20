(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A staple in the steel city, a prized possession to many, and for the Musso family, it runs in their blood — the Pueblo Green Chile.

“The Pueblo Chile is famous in Colorado for its thick meat and its wonderful flavor and the aroma that it gives off when it’s roasted is like none other,” said Rocky Musso, with Musso Farms. “It’s the best chile in the world.”

At Musso Farms many green chiles are ready to be picked for the Chile and Frijoles Festival this weekend.

Rocky grew up on the farm and in the chile fields. He is fifth generation to run the farm and bring this specialty product into the hands of all to enjoy.

“It means the world to me,” Rocky said. “I feel very fortunate to be born into a family of farmers and carrying it on is my dream and passing it on to my children, that would be wonderful.”

Customers pick out peppers at Musso Farms on Wednesday morning.

Looking around the farm, Rocky’s dad, Carl, is not far away. He too is helping run the business.

“Everything, farm fresh grown in our field,” Carl said. “Plus, all the other products, the Pueblo Chile pickles to the pasta sauces, the salsas, the pork rinds with Pueblo Chile, the chips and tortillas that are made with our Chile.”

Fresh produce awaits for customers the second they step inside Musso Farms.

The Mussos are taking chile to the next level, incorporating the pepper in just about anything you can think of. Most recently, customers can purchase queso, alfredo sauce or ranch dressing, all featuring that signature spice.

“Our newest products that we’ve came out with would be the Pueblo Chile Ranch,” Rocky said. “Definitely our Pueblo Chile Queso and brand new is the Pueblo Chili Alfredo. When it comes to a delicious product like Pueblo Chile, elevating it into other products and making them outstanding, the sky’s the limit, we can do anything and everything with it.”

Pueblo Queso is one of the many products for sale at Musso Farms.

These specialty products are made across the country in Wisconsin, proving the Pueblo Chile has no limit on how far it can travel.

“It’s a collaboration with people in Wisconsin,” Carl said. “Going back and forth with what I think it needs and heat level wise where everybody can enjoy it. Not too hot, but not too mild, you know, so it’s just something new that we wanted to try.”

One customer checking out the specialty alfredo sauce on Wednesday morning.

This upcoming weekend marks the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival and Musso Farms is ready.

“We’re about ready to harvest for the Chile Festival,” Rocky said. “It’s looking great. We just gave it a fresh irrigation, hopefully to give the plant and the Chile a little more jump before picking for the weekend.”

A full field of Chiles ready for all who are coming into town to try a bite of the heat.

At the end of the day, this father-son duo is motivated to bring products that go above and beyond into the hands of customers.

“Well, it’s very exciting,” Rocky said. “This is why we do it, for the enjoyment of others and obviously because we enjoy it, but just to give forth, you know, such a good product and see the excitement of everyone when they taste it, it means the world to me and it means we’re doing something right.”