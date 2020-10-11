New field at El Pomar Youth Sports Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – The new SCHEELS All Sports field opened Saturday morning at El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

SCHEELS is an employee-owned all sports retailer. They are opening their second Colorado store in Colorado Springs on March 27, 2021.

The 220,000 square-foot store will be home to a collection of entertainment venues, specialty shops, and boutiques, all staffed by trained experts who focus on their passions. This includes 75 specialty shops ranging from technical athletic gear to the latest fashions for women, men, and children, as well as family-friendly attractions, including a 65-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, and sports simulators.

“We are thrilled to be in Colorado Springs and become a strong supporter for community partners in town,” SCHEELS Store Leader Cory Tweden said. “At SCHEELS, we have a deep passion for philanthropy and make it our mission to be an active community member through donations, outreach and volunteerism. We are proud to support Colorado Springs Youth Sports and the El Pomar Youth Sports Park, and look forward to providing continued support for youth sports in Colorado Springs.”

SCHEELS stated they are looking to still hire around 250 employees for the new location.