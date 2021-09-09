New fencing along I-25 aims to prevent wildlife from causing crashes

by: Greg Nieto

DENVER (KDVR) — New wildlife mitigation fencing will soon go up on a stretch of Interstate 25 known for criss-crossing animals that cause accidents.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday that the fencing will go up on both sides of the highway, from Lone Tree to Castle Rock. The fencing will extend from the Ridgegate exit to the Meadows/Founders exit.

A CDOT spokesperson cites a “growing number of wildlife-related crashes” as one of the reasons for the move.

Summer Stokes lives in the affected corridor and applauds the move.

“I hope that the work and the wildlife fencing that they’re planning on putting in will help deter wildlife going out onto I-25 and hopefully save lives and prevent accidents,” Stokes said.

Construction starts in February. The project should be complete in 2 to 3 months.

“I’m hopeful and very thankful that this is moving forward,” Stokes said.

