(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — A project several years in the making was finally completed and the ribbon cut on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

A new Hilton Garden Inn hotel with a variety of attractions opened in Trinidad on Wednesday.

“We are just promoting Southern Colorado as the place to go,” said Cy Michaels, director of operations for the Hilton Garden Inn. “No stoplights from Denver straight to Trinidad.”

The development is combining a variety of businesses, including a name people from Colorado Springs know.

“The folks who originated the concept of Kangaroo Coffee — their roots go back to New Zealand, hence you got the Kangaroo,” said Doug Hammon, owner and CEO of Kangaroo Coffee.

Hammond said when they were first invited to be a part of the project, it seemed like a no-brainer.

“It’s a perfect market for us and for what we do,” Hammond said. “There’s environmental considerations, the social considerations and economic. If we can be part of that rebirth here in Trinidad, touching on each of those three points, sign us up.”

The development also brings in a restaurant with ties to the community.

“Gagliardi’s was kind of already a namesake for the restaurant. And, given the history of the name, history of the town, we were quick to join in with that name,” said John McEachern, chef and co-owner of Gagliardi’s 489 Restaurant.

“[John Gagliardi] was the most winningest coach in college football history, bar none in the USA. He was from Trinidad. ‘Gagliardi’s 489,’ representing his 489 games that he won,” Michaels added.

McEachern said his track record ties in perfectly with what this development and the city represents.

“Trinidad as a group or as a whole has a winning tradition,” he said. “And, I think that he just exemplifies that winning tradition from the time he was a child up to ten years ago — is something to be said.”

The development combined these new businesses plus a variety of attractions including a water park, exercise and activity area, pickle ball courts and many more. The mayor of Trinidad said he expects the economic impact to be monumental.

“The money that they will pay for rooms will add to the taxes that we have available to our citizens,” said Mayor Phillip Rico. “So, that’s really the biggest impact that it’s going to give, and just… it’ll bring more people into the community.”

He also said this is something new he never expected to be a part of his hometown.

“We never thought we’d have a Hilton, you know, here in Trinidad,” Rico said. “And now, we have this. So, the citizens could be proud and say, ‘I live here and this is part of our community.'”

Locals who are part of a community that is ready to welcome visitors to their hidden gem.

“For years, we’ve been called the Victorian hidden gem of the state of Colorado. So, we’re welcoming everybody now.”