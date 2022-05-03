Red Star Subs and Deli is named after the Red Star on the Chicago flag, emulating the flavors and feel of a Chicago sub shop. Subs are made to order and include the finest ingredients. Red Star also has a unique selection of sandwiches, salads and charcuterie options. Not to mention, the sides on the menu make any meal complete. You can get grab-and-go salads and sandwiches as well.



You can catch Red Star Deli & Subs at the Well in the Springs. Learn more here –> Red Star