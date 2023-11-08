(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new casino opening in Cripple Creek is holding a hiring fair in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Chamonix Casino Hotel is scheduled to open on Dec. 26, the hiring event will be held at Weidner Field’s McDivitt Club at 111 West Cimarron Street east of I-25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., attendees are asked to enter on the west side of the stadium.

The Chamonix Casino Hotel is looking to hire for all positions from Marketing, HR, table games, slots, cashier cages, food and beverage to security, and more.

The Chamonix Casino Hotel said training will be available regardless of experience level. On-site job offers will be made and attendees will be able to leave with an offer letter and start immediately.

“We are thrilled to share our passion and excitement for our beautiful new casino and hotel with these candidates,” said Baxter Lee, General Manager of Chamonix Casino Hotel. “Chamonix is going to be a special place for the community of Cripple Creek and anyone who walks through the front door. As such, we are looking to build a team that shares the same enthusiasm and can help make Chamonix Casino Hotel the premiere gaming destination in Colorado.”

The hotel said anyone who is hired and employed by Dec. 1 will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card.