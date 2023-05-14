New community app 'Zonzon' launches in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new community-driven app called ‘Zonzon’ launched locally on Saturday, May 13.

Courtesy of Zonzon

The app allows neighbors to get to know one another and share ideas or information. App ambassadors say it is similar to platforms like Facebook or Nextdoor but more hyper-focused on a specific neighborhood or community.

The app’s specificity prevents users from receiving outside commentary or feedback that is not relevant to the needs of the group, according to app creators.

“It’s going to be good to rely on each other and really create that atmosphere… I think the more we get involved and reach out to our neighbors… it’s going to help our mental states as well–like, lessen depression and anxiety,” said Zonzon Community Ambassador, Brandon Wagner. “So what I’m hoping all throughout Colorado is that we continue to grow together as a community and we can just make it a better place.”

Zonzon is free to download for those wanting to start making connections.