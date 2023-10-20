(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new coffee shop opening on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in downtown Colorado Springs will transport customers back to the 1900s.

Blk Mgk (Black Magic) will open at 8 South Nevada Avenue inside the Mining Exchange Hotel. The coffee shop said it captures the allure of 1902 Colorado Springs, where the city was defined by the gold rush.

Blk Mgk said it is an apothecary-style artisanal coffee bar, featuring a tincture program, reminiscent of the set-up of a gold rush-era medicine man. Each tincture is a blend of supplements and herbs, crafted to serve a unique purpose, such as the Elderberry Tincture, which is meant to help boost immunity, or the Lion’s Mane, which can heighten focus and creativity.

“Blk Mgk combines the desire for a unique coffeehouse experience with Colorado’s interest in health and wellness, offering guests a blast from Colorado Springs’ pioneer past all while revolutionizing the coffee game,” Gus Krimm, General Manager of the Mining Exchange Hotel, said. “The tincture program is the pinnacle of espresso innovation, allowing guests to fully customize their drinks and enjoy the health benefits as an added bonus.”

The shop will be decorated to feel like an antique curiosity shop, with artifacts on every inch of wall space such as; fool’s gold, faux taxidermy, historical maps, and hiking guides.

The shop opens on Oct. 31, Halloween day, and will offer free coffee and candy for trick-or-treaters.