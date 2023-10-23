(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new coffee shop offering thousands of drink combinations is opening a location in Colorado Springs at the corner of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.

7 Brew started in Rogers, Arkansas, and has 143 stands across the eastern United States.

According to 7 Brew’s website, the stand at Maizeland Road will be one of the first Colorado locations with two others in Montrose and Wheatridge.

Courtesy: 7 Brew

7 Brew said it offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations and aims to cultivate kindness and make your visit the happiest part of your day.

Recently the coffee stand was installed in the parking lot off of Maizeland Rd. The shop is expected to open later in the fall and will be adding 50 jobs to the Colorado Springs area.