COLORADO SPRINGS– The City Council has appointed Adrian Vasquez as the New Chief of Police for the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday.

Vasquez has been serving as the department’s Interim Chief since former Chief Vince Niski’s retirement on March 4th. Vasquez is a Colorado native and has been a resident of Colorado Springs for almost 27 years.

In the City Council meeting, Vasquez said, “I don’t just look at the police department and what it does through the lens of an officer or now a Chief of Police. I look through it through the lens of a citizen.”

Vasquez said he wants to build on what the previous chiefs have accomplished which includes transparency, more trust within the community and better recruitment processes along with efforts to retain staff.

He believes that his experience working in every part of the department will help move the department forward.