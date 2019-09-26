New Challenger Learning Center opens to inspire students in the space field

The new Challenger Learning Center has opened its new state-of-the-art building.
Students can participate in space-themed simulations and exercises to better learn and appreciate science and math.
The Challenger Learning Center is for students of all ages; field trips are encouraged. Full days and half days are available, which includes a planetarium, spacecraft simulator, and more hands-on activities.
Families are welcomed to attend the Grand Reopening Open House!
- September 28th 2019
- Cost: FREE!
- 10 am – 3 pm
- Activities include hands-on science, planetarium shows, food trucks, and more!
- Meet Astronaut Gary Payton (11:30 am and 12:30 pm)
- First 300 students receive a free t-shirt!
