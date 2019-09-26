New Challenger Learning Center opens to inspire students in the space field

The new Challenger Learning Center has opened its new state-of-the-art building.

Students can participate in space-themed simulations and exercises to better learn and appreciate science and math.

The Challenger Learning Center is for students of all ages; field trips are encouraged. Full days and half days are available, which includes a planetarium, spacecraft simulator, and more hands-on activities.

___________________________________________________________________________

Families are welcomed to attend the Grand Reopening Open House!

September 28th 2019

Cost: FREE!

10 am – 3 pm

Activities include hands-on science, planetarium shows, food trucks, and more!

Meet Astronaut Gary Payton (11:30 am and 12:30 pm)

First 300 students receive a free t-shirt!

To learn more about this event click here!