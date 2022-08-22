COLORADO SPRINGS — The veteran population in Colorado Springs now has a new option for behavioral health services. Mentally STRONG has been approved to accept patients insured with TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

Mentally STRONG, led by veteran practitioner Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, is a military-owned and operated mental health center based in Colorado Springs with many counselors and nurse practitioners being veterans themselves. Dr. Bundukamara served as an Army Medic before she attended nursing school and currently serves in the US Navy Reserve.

With prior authorization or referral, veterans and active-duty military can receive services including in-person counseling, walk-in hours daily, medication management, life coaching, Ketamine treatment, and mental health emergency assessments.

Mentally STRONG is currently accepting patients and managed a clinic caseload of over 4,000 patients in 2021. Additional resources available to patients include the Mentally STRONG free library of videos, podcasts, and in-person and online courses. Appointments can be requested on the Mentally STRONG website.

“Being an active-duty military member, I understand the importance of providing veterans and military members with mental health services,” said Dr. Bundukamara, Founder and CEO of Mentally STRONG. “Our military community has an increased need and Mentally STRONG is grateful to be able to provide veterans and military with mental health services through our partnership with TriWest!”

Mentally STRONG also operates an online forum where veterans can join the conversation and work together to change perceptions on mental health within the Colorado Springs military community.

The Mentally STRONG Veterans Facebook Group is administered by Kenny Brown, Mentally STRONG counselor and veteran.