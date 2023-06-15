(COLORADO SPRINGS) — MISSION BBQ will be opening its 127th location in Colorado Springs and its first in Colorado on Tuesday, June 27. Before the grand opening MISSION BBQ will be hosting three charity nights to benefit different charities for first responders and the military.

The first MISSION BBQ location in Colorado will be at 1391 Interquest Parkway.

MISSION BBQ started on September 11, 2011, and said its known for traditional American BBQ with a hefty side of patriotism, with the belief there is “nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country.”

Courtesy: MISSION BBQ

A tradition with the opening of every MISSION BBQ is to host charity nights throughout the week leading up to the grand opening. There will be two private events; one for Firefighters to benefit the Hundred Club of Colorado Springs and another for Police Officers to benefit Shield 616.

On Friday, June 23 MISSION BBQ will host a Military Appreciation Night that is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to benefit the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. The first 100 people to order an American Heroes Cup will receive free BBQ for a year.

Courtesy: MISSION BBQ

On Tuesday, June 27 MISSION BBQ will have its grand opening at noon with a live rendition of the National Anthem followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MISSION BBQ said it plans to open more locations in Colorado in 2024.