(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New funding is kicking off a program to make it easier for underprivileged students to join in after-school sports and activities.

Pikes Peak United Way received a $183,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to provide money for two after-school programs in Southeast Colorado Springs.

“We are launching a program that is going to kick start a community opportunity to see potential and to help students. If they want to have the opportunity participate in sports. They’ve got that here. If they want to learn more about entrepreneurship, workforce readiness, they’ve got that here,” said Anji Roe Wood, President & CEO of Junior Achievement.

After-school programs will give students a chance to play sports and build teamwork with their fellow classmates.

“We’re going to introduce them to around ten different sports throughout the calendar year. Each sport will be about three weeks long. So as of right now, we’re looking at anything from traditional basketball. Lacrosse is a big one. We’re probably going to work in some sort of STEM programing into it through the sport lens,” said Megan Leatham, CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

Programs will range from group games and sports to learning how to manage money and find your passion.

“We’re also going to be talking to students about how to get those jobs, how to build those resumes, and making sure that we are preparing people in this community to be whole people,” said Roe Wood.

Starting this September, around 300 students will be able to participate in these programs throughout the school year.

“Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado will be offering programing here at the Family Success Center. That is so exciting that starting in kindergarten and going all the way through high school and the even 18 to 25 year old programs for youth as they transition out of high school,” said Roe Wood.

This is the first of it’s kind program in Colorado Springs, aiming to make it easier for kids and teens to be part of after-school sports, activities and hobbies.

“It’s going to mean a lot to those kids who are not likely to participate in club sports or park and rec or other sports that might require a fee or transportation,” said Cindy Aubrey, President & CEO of Pikes Peak United Way.

United Way is partnering with two other nonprofits, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and Junior Achievement, to create the curriculum for these programs.

This new funding fits into the Daniels Fund mission to support early childhood education, homeless advocacy, K-12 education reform, drug and alcohol addiction programs and youth development through its grants.